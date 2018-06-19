Freeway Updates Fans On Kidney Transplant Status, Shares Look Inside ‘Think Free’ Album [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

| 06.19.18
Freeway‘s strength is unmatched. Despite his pending health, he still continues to grind for his passion and on June 22, plans to drop his Think Free album just in time for summer.

Watch up top as the Philadelphia rapper dishes on what to expect from his new project, reflects on career-changing throwbacks during State Property’s reign and updates fans on his pending kidney transplant during an exclusive sit-down with Rap Attack’s @AJshowtime.

was originally published on 92q.com

