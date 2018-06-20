Love Is Dead: Blac Chyna and Her Teenaged Boyfriend Break Up

Grand opening, grand closing. Blac Chyna and her teenaged boyfriend have reportedly broken up y’all.

The young struggle rapper known as YBN Almighty Jay announced they’re a wrap.

Per 2018 protocol, YBN made the announcement on Instagram.

“@blacchyna & I Are No Longer Together,” read the message on his IG story. That is all.

We trust that she was aware of this before people saw his note. Seems like YBN escaped without getting Blac Chyna pregnant despite rumors to the contrary.

