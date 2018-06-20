CLOSE
Love Is Dead: Blac Chyna and Her Teenaged Boyfriend Break Up

You care.

Roberto Cavalli Celebration In Support Of Kicked It In Heels

Source: Shareif Ziyadat / Getty

Grand opening, grand closing. Blac Chyna and her teenaged boyfriend have reportedly broken up y’all. 

The young struggle rapper known as YBN Almighty Jay announced they’re a wrap.

Per 2018 protocol, YBN made the announcement on Instagram.

“@blacchyna & I Are No Longer Together,” read the message on his IG story. That is all.

We trust that she was aware of this before people saw his note. Seems like YBN escaped without getting Blac Chyna pregnant despite rumors to the contrary.

Photo: Getty

 

Love Is Dead: Blac Chyna and Her Teenaged Boyfriend Break Up was originally published on hiphopwired.com

