Think Free: Freeway Breaks Down His Faith Practices, Talks New Music & The State Of Hiphop [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

| 06.20.18
Believe the hype! Freeway‘s got a new album called Think Free dropping on June 22 and he says it’s everything we’ve been waiting for.

In his interview with Steff Skeemz, the Philly rapper runs down how his Muslim faith has influenced his decisions and gives him hope in his kidney struggle, plus explains how he’s been able to maintain his authenticity over the years and shares his thoughts on the state of hiphop, including news on the recent death of Xxxtentacion.

was originally published on 92q.com

