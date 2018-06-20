Pride: 9-Year Old Boy Is Bullied For Wearing Lipstick & Cousins Defends Him In A Boss Way

LGBTQ Pride month will be coming to an end next week, and with all the parades, rainbow banners, and fashion tributes, it can still be hard out here for the queer-centric youth of the world.

My cousin, 9, is the most “effeminate” in the house. Let’s call him Little Cuz. Loves to paint nails, wear lipcolour, learn home science! But in this stereotypical alpha male-centric household he’s often the pivot of jokes. Today he applied lipcolour & got called a “chakka” (1/n) pic.twitter.com/mZ2FplPNyP — Diksha Bijlani (@BijlaniDiksha) June 18, 2018

So he hid behind the curtain & under the bed, shielding his lipcoloured face from the camera & from his mom. Somehow it is always the moms that feel most “embarassed” with their masculine, hardy sons trying makeup. Or anything feminine. (2/n) — Diksha Bijlani (@BijlaniDiksha) June 18, 2018

In such a house it takes constant work as elder cousins to undo the conditioned gender binary,normalise gender neutral acts which are deemed feminine. So we all wore lip color to make him comfortable & accepted. He felt a specially empowered when he saw my brother wearing it(3/n) pic.twitter.com/aixXrfMpbw — Diksha Bijlani (@BijlaniDiksha) June 18, 2018

My brother gave up any toxic masculinity & complied to influence Little Cuz. Little Cuz came out & smiled comfortable in his skin.

So important to realise that we owe the responsibility of giving every younger kid a safe space to embrace his place within the gender spectrum(4/n) pic.twitter.com/d9ffsJbsTa — Diksha Bijlani (@BijlaniDiksha) June 18, 2018

So important to tell little kids gender is a spectrum, a repertoire of places they can visit w/o losing their identity. I hope all of us tell kids we know that they are valid, they are accepted, & they are beautiful today. I hope we don’t become the bullies we warn them of. (5/5) — Diksha Bijlani (@BijlaniDiksha) June 18, 2018

