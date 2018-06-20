LGBTQ Pride month will be coming to an end next week, and with all the parades, rainbow banners, and fashion tributes, it can still be hard out here for the queer-centric youth of the world.
Just ask Twitter user
He hid around the house to avoid ridicule…
So Diksha and two more elder cousins decided to serve lip and face with their cuz…
And Little Cuz came out of the situation feeling validated…
How’s that for pride.
Pride: 9-Year Old Boy Is Bullied For Wearing Lipstick & Cousins Defends Him In A Boss Way was originally published on globalgrind.com