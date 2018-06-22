CLOSE
Entertainment News
New Sprite Cans Feature Logic, MadeinTYO & More [WATCH]

Fresh face, same taste.

Since the 90’s Sprite has signed on top Hip-Hop personalities to market their iconic green cans. For summer 2018 the sparkling beverage is teaming up with some new blood.

Dubbed “The Fresh Face Series” the new campaign will feature the likes of rappers Logic, KYLE, MadeItTYO, social media funnyman Jay Versace and producer Wondagurl.

To help introduce the collection, Sprite will debut a new 30-second commercial starring Jay Versace during Sunday’s BET Awards.

The limited-edition release is available this month via 16-ounce cans and 20-ounce bottles. In previous years the Coca-Cola brand has decked out their cans with lyrics from Missy Elliot, J. Cole, Rakim, The Notorious B.I.G. and Nas.

This list is not in any specific order.

