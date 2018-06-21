Nas Calls For The Electric Chair For Cop Who Murdered Antwon Rose

Another African American teenager has been killed by the hands of police. The Hip-Hop community is of course angry and is now (at least one rapper is) asking for the death penalty.

Yesterday (June 20) officers shot and killed Antwan Rose. Along with two others, the 17-year old was spotted in a car that was suspected to be used in a shooting earlier in the day. When the lawmen stopped the vehicle two of the passengers ran away and the cops proceeded to open fire.

The news rocked the Rap world with many MC’s and personalities taking to social media to not only voice their frustration, but also their outright rage. Nas for one was very direct with his choice of justice for the slain youth.

In an Instagram featuring a screenshot of the US News story Jones wrote “Whoever killed him needs the electric chair in front of his family”.

Given the Queensbridge legend recently touched on the topic on his recent Nasir album (“Cop Shot the Kid”) it should be no surprise he stands firm on his caption.

Peep some other reactions to the tragedy below.

Rest in Power #AntwonRose another unarmed kid shot down. Now they claim it was mistaken identity. So quick to shoot us while you buy muthafuckaz Burger King … pic.twitter.com/gTpzPZgMkD — Immortal Technique (@ImmortalTech) June 21, 2018

