National
Here’s The Ridiculous Excuse The Doctor Who Botched Patients Is Using For Why She Filmed Music Videos During Surgery

Dr. Windell Davis-Boutté is playing serious defense.

Dr. Windell Davis-Boutté is on an I-didn’t-do-a-damn-thing-wrong press tour after the Georgia dermatologist-turned-plastic surgeon was accused of botching patients all while she filmed music videos. One woman claimed after liposuction she looked like “Freddie Krueger cut my stomach.” In 2016, a 54-year-old woman was left with permanent brain damage after liposuction. The doctor currently has seven malpractice lawsuits against her.

Though she is claiming to come clean, one thing Boutté has not answered was why in the hell was she dancing and filming music videos during surgery.

In an interview with ABC, Davis-Boutté claims the patients gave permission for her to film the videos, saying, “The videos were pre-consented, staged, and done at a safe interval. Many [of the videos], most of them [were recorded] after the fact, during recovery, which was planned by me and the patient.” She added, “So I would like everyone to understand that.”

Other patients have not confirmed they gave consent, but nonetheless, as CBS News reported, Georgia’s composite medical board “suspended Davis-Boutté’s medical license. It called her a ‘threat to public safety’ and said she ‘failed to conform to the minimal standards.’” Boutté is not board certified in general surgery or plastic surgery, she is only a board-certified dermatologist. In Georgia, it is legal for any physician to operate, even if they are not board certified, which is a law that needs to be changed.

What is the most disturbing is that the the doctor appears to have no sympathy for the patients she botched, and it remains to be seen if she will face criminal changes. See the video of her ABC interview below:

