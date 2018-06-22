The Bodega Boys Live Ft. Desus Nice & The Kid Mero Sweepstakes

Register to win a pair of tickets to see The Bodega Boys Live Ft. Desus Nice & The Kid Mero, Saturday, July 7th at the Atlanta Symphony Hall.

The Bodega Boys Live featuring Desus Nice & The Kid Mero hits Atlanta Symphony Hall on July 7! Tickets are on sale now!

Desus Nice and the Kid Mero are the stars of the hit Viceland show «Desus & Mero» and host their own Podcast «The Bodega Boys.» They’ve made numerous appearances on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Late Night with Seth Myers and MTV’s Joking Off.

Click here to purchase tickets

