Season 5 of “Power” premieres on July 1st and we all know how season 4 left off but from the looks of it, the show’s 5th season could come with a lot of unexpected twists and turns. Before the new season has our Twitter timelines divided between Team Tasha and Team Angela, we want to take a moment to drop a few fun facts about the cast.

Hit the flip to check out all the little-known facts about the cast and make sure you catch “Power” season 5 on July 1, 2018, at 12:01 a.m. on the STARZ app (and On Demand) or during its regularly scheduled time of 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. If you need a refresher, you can cop “Power”: The Complete Fourth Season DVD 3-disc set in stores for $34.98.

10 Things You May Not Have Known About The Cast Of “POWER” was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »

Also On Hot 107.9: