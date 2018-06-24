CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

O.G.G.’z: Watch Little Richard & James Brown Cut Up On ‘Wheel Of Fortune’

This vintage game show clip will brighten your day.

0 reads
Leave a comment
(FILES) In this file picture taken in Se

Source: – / Getty

Originators James Brown and Little Richard both made their time on earth as memorable as possible and this viral clip of them clowning on a throwback Wheel Of Fortune is proof.

Watch the full segment via YouTube on page two.

O.G.G.’z: Watch Little Richard & James Brown Cut Up On ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2Next page »

Also On Hot 107.9:
The Smokers Club Fest

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

16 photos Launch gallery

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

Continue reading O.G.G.’z: Watch Little Richard & James Brown Cut Up On ‘Wheel Of Fortune’

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

This list is not in any specific order.

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close