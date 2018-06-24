Originators James Brown and Little Richard both made their time on earth as memorable as possible and this viral clip of them clowning on a throwback Wheel Of Fortune is proof.

And now for something completely different… James Brown, Little Richard & Weird Al Yankovic competing on the TV game show “Wheel of Fortune,” 1994. pic.twitter.com/wyUJcLqJyh — Nikki Kreuzer (@NikkiKreuzer) June 22, 2018

Watch the full segment via YouTube on page two.

O.G.G.’z: Watch Little Richard & James Brown Cut Up On ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2Next page »

Also On Hot 107.9: