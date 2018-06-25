CLOSE
Hand Of God: Nipsey Hussle Slaps Fire Flame Out Of Man In BET Awards Parking Lot

Neighborhood Nip showed that man the Hand of God.

Nipsey Hussle BET Awards slap

Source: Instagram / @EleeshaLee

Y’all better stop playing with Nipsey Hussle. The Crenshaw rapper blessed some guy with the hand of God after a parking dispute at the BET Awards in Los Angeles. 

Reports TMZ:

Nipsey Hussle unleashed a vicious slap on a man’s face in the middle of an argument over where he could park his whip … and it’s all captured on video.

Check it out, the L.A. rapper’s in the street outside the venue for Sunday night’s ‘BET Awards’ when he gets into with another guy. We’re told the issue was whether or not Nipsey could move some cones and drive through a restricted area.

Tempers flare, and after the guy smacks a traffic cone out of the hand of Nipsey’s bodyguard … Hussle unloads a hard right slap.

A law officer immediately grabs Nipsey to keep the fight from escalating … and then he gets back in his car.

Did y’all hear the sound of that slap? Rumor is the slapee was a BET employee—but Nipsey still performed.

Nipsey wanted all the smoke bruh. See multiple angles below.

Also, needless to say the slap’s echos are reverberating through Twitter.

Photo: Twitter

Hand Of God: Nipsey Hussle Slaps Fire Flame Out Of Man In BET Awards Parking Lot was originally published on hiphopwired.com

