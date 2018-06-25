Hand Of God: Nipsey Hussle Slaps Fire Flame Out Of Man In BET Awards Parking Lot

Y’all better stop playing with Nipsey Hussle. The Crenshaw rapper blessed some guy with the hand of God after a parking dispute at the BET Awards in Los Angeles.

Nipsey Hussle unleashed a vicious slap on a man’s face in the middle of an argument over where he could park his whip … and it’s all captured on video.

Check it out, the L.A. rapper’s in the street outside the venue for Sunday night’s ‘BET Awards’ when he gets into with another guy. We’re told the issue was whether or not Nipsey could move some cones and drive through a restricted area.

Tempers flare, and after the guy smacks a traffic cone out of the hand of Nipsey’s bodyguard … Hussle unloads a hard right slap.

A law officer immediately grabs Nipsey to keep the fight from escalating … and then he gets back in his car.

Did y’all hear the sound of that slap? Rumor is the slapee was a BET employee—but Nipsey still performed.

Nipsey wanted all the smoke bruh. See multiple angles below.

Also, needless to say the slap’s echos are reverberating through Twitter.

Nah this view even crazier. 😭 at them both saying don't do it at the same time RT @__KingBoom: @NipseyHussle Wasn’t playing no games pic.twitter.com/tygktnhryr — Poppa Guapo (@PGenz) June 25, 2018

Nipsey Hussle coming for that Best Slap of the Year Award 😆😂 #BETAwards #BETAwards2018 pic.twitter.com/BD5WLOXdKi — All Black Media (@Allblackmedia) June 25, 2018

Nipsey be like pic.twitter.com/aTMLhqRfhD — Cookin Soul (@CookinSoul) June 24, 2018

