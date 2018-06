Kelson The Urban Informer caught up with Peso Da Mafia, Baltimore rappers who performed at the BET Awards experience this year, during the weekend festivities where they discussed new music and their involvement in the show’s events. Press play up top!

#BETAwards2018: Peso Da Mafia Performs At The BET Awards Experience [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on 92q.com