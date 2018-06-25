CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Watch The Anita Baker Tribute Performance At The 2018 BET Awards [VIDEO]

Marsha Ambrosius, Ledisi and Yolanda Adams pay tribute

1 reads
Leave a comment

If there’s one thing the BET Awards get right nearly every year, it is the lifetime achievement performance. This year was no different as Yolanda AdamsLedisi, and Marsha Ambrosius all helped host Jamie Foxx pay tribute to the one and only Anita Baker.

After the rousing performance, Baker took the stage to accept her award, preaching for more love given towards musicians and also showing appreciation for those who’ve helped her along the way.

Join The Majic Text Club And Get The Latest Music, Exclusive Contests and Entertainment News On Your Phone

Watch The Anita Baker Tribute Performance At The 2018 BET Awards [VIDEO] was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
The Smokers Club Fest

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

16 photos Launch gallery

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

Continue reading Watch The Anita Baker Tribute Performance At The 2018 BET Awards [VIDEO]

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

This list is not in any specific order.

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close