CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

‘Spider-Man’ Star Tom Holland “Inadvertently” Reveals Sequel’s Title

Looks like Spider-Man's going to be a longs way from home in the sequel to Homecoming.

2 reads
Leave a comment
'Spider-Man: Homecoming' Press Conference

Source: Chung Sung-Jun / Getty

If you haven’t seen Infinity War, look away, right now. It looks like Tom Holland’s Spider-Man will survive the events of Infinity War after all.

Yesterday (June 24) the young actor took to IG to address the lack of news on the highly anticipated Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel and in the process of revealing that he finally had the script in hand, he “accidentally” revealed the title to the project, Spider-Man: Far From Home.

For months there’s been rumors that Spider-Man 2 was going to be centered around a class trip overseas where Spidey ends up taking on Mysterio, Vulture, and even Scorpion. It seems like the title might be giving credit to that theory.

Who knows, maybe Far From Home has Spidey stuck on Thanos’ planet of Titan and has to find his way back to Earth? That’s pretty farfetched but who thought Marvel would kill off Black Panther in Infinity War?

Either way, we can’t wait to see what Marvel has in store for Spider-Man post Infinity War and from the sound of the title it seems like it’s going to be a heck of an adventure.

Sorry for no announcements, but I love you guys ♥️

A post shared by ✌️ (@tomholland2013) on

Photo: Marvel

‘Spider-Man’ Star Tom Holland “Inadvertently” Reveals Sequel’s Title was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
The Smokers Club Fest

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

16 photos Launch gallery

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

Continue reading ‘Spider-Man’ Star Tom Holland “Inadvertently” Reveals Sequel’s Title

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

This list is not in any specific order.

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close