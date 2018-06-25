Is Nicki Minaj’s Career Fading? [EXCLUSIVE]

| 06.25.18
The BET Awards were last night and people really enjoyed it. Gary With Da Tea spoke about one of his favorite performances, which was Nicki Minaj. He loved her wardrobe changed, the song selection, but didn’t like the fake horse. Gary believes there were budget cuts and she wasn’t able to get a real horse.

Headkrack spoke about how that could be dangerous, but Gary wasn’t listening. He talked about Anita Baker possibly throwing shade to the other ladies singing her songs besides Ledisi. The other women that performed were Marsha Ambrosius and Yolanda Adams. He also wasn’t here for her wig that kept shifting.

Is Nicki Minaj’s Career Fading? [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

