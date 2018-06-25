CLOSE
Tiffany Haddish Was Ready To Give Drake The Business But He Cancelled On Her

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Tiffany Haddish is spilling all the tea (again) on the latest episode of ‘Red Table Talk’ with Jada Pinkett Smith. According to the comedienne, who recently hosted the MTV Movie Awards, revealed she and Drake were supposed to go to dinner after filming his music video for Nice For What.

TSR STAFF: Tanya P.! @tanyaxpayne ________________________________ #Roommates, we all know our girl #TiffanyHaddish likes to spill tea, and the latest is a little droplet from a time where she almost went on a date with #ChampagnePapi! __________________________________ On #JadaPinkettSmith’s show @redtabletalk, Tiffany stopped by and recalled what happened. She went on to say: “You know I was in Drake’s music video, so I was texting Drake and he said let me take you out to dinner.” __________________________________ Long story short, Tiffany blocked out some time from her very busy schedule but when Tiffany followed up with him, he rescheduled on her citing a "family emergency." Needless to say, she got—read more at theshaderoom.com

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

Tiffany says she blocked out time to go out with Drake, who wound up canceling on her. “I could have made $100,000 today, but I was trying to see what that d was like.”

Drake must not have seen that grapefruit scene.

