8 Black Women Run The Criminal Justice System In South Fulton; Here’s How They’re Doing It

The newly established city of South Fulton, Georgia is experiencing something that’s never been seen in city government.

A report by CNN profiled the eight Black women who hold top jobs in the criminal justice sector of South Fulton. From the chief judge, to the police chief, to the court clerk, the positions are all held by Black women. Many of the women were raised in the area and fell a deep investment to help the city forge a new path in the court systems and criminal justice system, two institutions that have historically disenfranchise communities of color.

South Fulton, which was incorporated in 2017, is predominately Black with a population of 95,000.

Their names and roles are as follows:

Chief Judge Tiffany Carter Sellers

interim Police Chief Sheila Rogers

solicitor LaDawn “LBJ” Jones

public defender Viveca Famber Powell

court administrator Lakesiya Cofield

chief court clerk Ramona Howard

court clerk Tiffany Kinslow

court clerk Kerry Stephens

The women came together somewhat by accident, but have maintained a close relationship because of their duties and work proximity. Chief Judge Tiffany Sellers was hired by a panel of Superior Court judges, while Jones and Powell, were hired by the city attorney. Rogers, who serves as the interim police chief was appointed by Mayor William Edwards, along with a vote from the city council. Sellers, the chief judge was able to hire court administrator Cofield and they worked in conjunction to hire the rest of their team.

“We are wives, we are mothers, we are daughters, we are sisters, and we bring those experiences with us,” Sellers said in an interview with CNN.

Their presence in the community has instilled a deep sense of pride and also make every effort to change the way justice is administered. For instance, offering second chance programming for offenders, providing educational tools that help inform citizens about the laws.

“Where I grew up, black excellence is the norm. I grew up with everyone being entrepreneurs (and) all my teachers and principals or my elected officials looked like me,” she said. “But I realized that the other people who do not know what this area of excellence looks like, they needed to see it, to believe it.”

Read more about their amazing stories here.

SOURCE: CNN

8 Black Women Run The Criminal Justice System In South Fulton; Here's How They're Doing It was originally published on hellobeautiful.com