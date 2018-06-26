CLOSE
Rick Ross ft. Future “Gucci Suit,” YG ft. 2 Chainz, Nicki Minaj & Big Sean “Big Bank” & More | Daily Visuals 6.25.18

Rick Ross and Future party in the afterlife and YG throws it up with 2 Chainz, Nicki Minaj and Big Sean on the Left Coast. Today's Daily Visuals.

Earlier this year Rick Ross almost became the latest rapper to leave us all too soon when he suffered a serious health scare and had to have a machine do the breathing for him. Luckily for everyone he pulled through and is continuing to floss on everyone.

Not one to shy away from his past, Rick Ross reenacts that scary moment in his Future assisted visual to “Gucci Suit” which has two scantily clad nurses try to revive Ross but seem to lose that fight. In what we can only assume is the afterlife, Ross links up with Future (how’d he get there?) and turn up with some thick women who twerk like there’s no tomorrow, and who knows, there probably isn’t one there.

Back in Cali YG calls on 2 Chainz, Nicki Minaj and Big Sean to share some bars and sunshine with him for his clip to “Big Bank.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Troy Ave, Eric Bellinger featuring Ne-Yo, and more.

RICK ROSS FT. FUTURE – “GUCCI SUIT”

YG FT. 2 CHAINZ, BIG SEAN & NICKI MINAJ – “BIG BANK”

TROY AVE – “SLOW DOWN”

ERIC BELLINGER FT. NE-YO – “DIRTY DANCIN’”

SOUTHSIDE FT. PLAYBOI CARTI – “AIN’T DOIN THAT”

LIZZO – “BOYS”

SAWEETIE – “B.A.N.”

DICE SOHO FT. KAP G – “CAME A LONG WAY”

