CLOSE
Contests
Home > Contests

Register To Win Tickets To See The Equalizer 2

3 reads
Leave a comment
Film ' The Equalizer' Photocall - Rome

Source: Guido MARZILLA / Getty

Register to win tickets to the private screening of The Equalizer 2, Monday, July 16th at 7:00PM at Regal Atlantic Station.

Tickets are first come & first serve so register ASAP!

 ____ 

THE EQUALIZER 2

Release Date: Friday, July 20th

Genre: Action Thriller

Rating: This film is not yet rated

Run Time: TBD

Cast: Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal, Ashton Sanders, with Bill Pullman and Melissa Leo

Director: Antoine Fuqua

Official Website: http://www.Equalizer.movie

Link to Trailer:  https://youtu.be/HyNJ3UrGk_I

Social Channels: @TheEqualizerMovie on Facebook and Instagram / @TheEqualizer on Twitter / #TheEqualizer2

Synopsis: Denzel Washington returns to one of his signature roles in the first sequel of his career. Robert McCall serves an unflinching justice for the exploited and oppressed – but how far will he go when that is someone he loves?

 

 

the equalizer

Also On Hot 107.9:
The Smokers Club Fest

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

16 photos Launch gallery

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

Continue reading Register To Win Tickets To See The Equalizer 2

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

This list is not in any specific order.

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close