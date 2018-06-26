Register To Win Tickets To See The Equalizer 2

Register to win tickets to the private screening of The Equalizer 2, Monday, July 16th at 7:00PM at Regal Atlantic Station.

Tickets are first come & first serve so register ASAP!

____

THE EQUALIZER 2

Release Date: Friday, July 20th

Genre: Action Thriller

Rating: This film is not yet rated

Run Time: TBD

Cast: Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal, Ashton Sanders, with Bill Pullman and Melissa Leo

Director: Antoine Fuqua

Official Website: http://www.Equalizer.movie

Link to Trailer: https://youtu.be/HyNJ3UrGk_I

Social Channels: @TheEqualizerMovie on Facebook and Instagram / @TheEqualizer on Twitter / #TheEqualizer2

Synopsis: Denzel Washington returns to one of his signature roles in the first sequel of his career. Robert McCall serves an unflinching justice for the exploited and oppressed – but how far will he go when that is someone he loves?

Also On Hot 107.9: