Dame Dash Pulls Up On Lee Daniels For The $2 Million He Owes Him

Damon Dash does not play about his money and he’s going to get it by any means necessary.

According to Dame, he helped fund Lee Daniels’ career but once Daniels made “Precious”, he stopped answering Dash’s calls.

“I straight up loaned this dude Lee Daniels 2 million to pay for his dream of being a director. It was the money I was using to fund my movies and stay Indy,” Dash wrote on Instagram. “He promised I get my money back in months. Then he makes precious and goes missing so he doesn’t have to pay me. Then Butler, Empire…same shit. Why does this dude feel like he doesn’t have to pay me? Why do I have to look crazy to get my money back…or go to court?”

Dame Dash posted a video of himself pulling up on Daniels, pressing him for the money he has been owed for years.

“Ask @theoriginalbigdaddy why he doesn’t feel like he has to pay me even though he has it…what type of shit is this.. #paywhatyouowe I’m going to put this whole thing on my IG tv in a few… true definition of a culture vulture…eats off the culture but robs the culture at the same time… see you back in court Lee your gonna pay me what you owe…please everyone ask him way he doesn’t think he has to pay me.”

