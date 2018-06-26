CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Shots Fired: Trump Drags Other Late-Night Hosts Along With Fallon During Rally

Ya know he's sensitive.

1 reads
Leave a comment
President Donald Trump...

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

The Trump and late-night talk show host beefs continues!

That’s right, per usual, instead of worrying about being a public servant to America, Trump is concerned about what comedic media personalities think of him.

The current drama started when Jimmy Fallon said that he regretted interviewing Trump two years ago because folks felts it normalized Trump’s horrible platform.

Trump responded with a tweet telling Jimmy to “be a man” since the interview supposedly resulted in “monster ratings.”

Jimmy clapped back with a few jabs at Trump in his opening monologue for The Tonight Show and with a donation in Trump’s name to The Refugee and Immigrant Center For Education and Legal Services (RAICES).

Now, Trump has responded once again with his diss record.

 

And when I say diss record, I mean via a speech that, again, was meant for the American people, but turned into a dragging of late-night TV.

This time Trump didn’t leave anyone out. He came for Fallon, and other long-time critics Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert.

“I mean, honestly, are these people funny?” Trump asked a rally in South Carolina. “And I can laugh at myself. Frankly, if I couldn’t I’d be in big trouble. But there’s no talent, he’s not, they’re not like, talented people.”

“Jimmy Fallon apologized for humanizing me, the poor guy. Because now he’s gonna lose all of us,” Trump said, gesturing to the folks at the rally. “He’s like, a nice guy. He’s lost, he looks like a lost soul.”

Trump then went on to call Colbert “the guy on CBS” who was a “low life,” and he said he wouldn’t appear on Kimmel’s show, after appearing on there once before. If you want to peep all the smoke Trump was spewing, check it out in the clip below starting at the 16:49 mark.

We’ll be on the edge of our seats on how Kimmel and Colbert might respond to the spiciness!

 

 

Shots Fired: Trump Drags Other Late-Night Hosts Along With Fallon During Rally was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
The Smokers Club Fest

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

16 photos Launch gallery

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

Continue reading Shots Fired: Trump Drags Other Late-Night Hosts Along With Fallon During Rally

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

This list is not in any specific order.

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close