Woman Goes All The Way Off After Being Accused Of Having Too Many Kids [EXCLUSIVE]

| 06.26.18
They messed with the wrong woman for this Prank Call! A woman called Darlene and said she was from the health department and that they’ve been getting complaints about her kids. When she asked her how many kids she had the woman immediately went off.

She cursed her out, told her to kiss her ass and then the woman passed the phone to her “manager.” When the manager got on the phone she didn’t want to hear anything she said and told him to go die. The manager then spoke about how he has a gun and she wasn’t scared. You won’t believe what she said when she found out it was a prank.

Woman Goes All The Way Off After Being Accused Of Having Too Many Kids [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

