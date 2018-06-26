How Kanye West’s Controversial Comments Are Adversely Affecting His G.O.O.D. Music Artists [EXCLUSIVE]

Over the past several weeks a lot of Kanye West’s, G.O.O.D. Music artists have dropped albums. Some fans don’t want to purchase their music because they are associated with Kanye. He did some interviews recently and spoke about how he never said slavery was a choice and that people didn’t hear what he really said.
Headkrack mentioned that sometimes we have to separate the artist from what they do in life. Jay-Z is also starting Marcy Venture Funds, which will allow a lot of Black entrepreneurs start a business.
RELATED: What Kanye West Did To Get All Rappers Banned From A Ranch In Wyoming [EXCLUSIVE]
XXXTentacion has made history since his death. He is the first artist since Biggie’s “Mo Money Mo Problems,” to hit #1 for his song “Sad” on the Billboard charts. We will continue to keep his family and friends in our prayers.
RELATED: Issa Rae Takes Shots At Kanye West In Front Of Kim Kardashian [VIDEO]
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Are Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Helping Donald Trump Get More Black Supporters? [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- Meek Mill Denied New Trial By Judge Genece Brinkley
- XXXTentacion’s 2 Murder Suspects Being Tracked Down By The Feds: Report
- ‘Love Is’ Recap: Yasir And Nuri Keep Hope Alive Despite Their Missed Connection
- There Are Now Two Black Nominees For Governor, And Counting
- Bishop TD Jakes Looks Very Migo-ish These Days — And Here’s What He Thought ‘Drip’ Meant
- Erica Mena VS Stevie J, Sierra Signs Those Papers, Kirk Meets His Son & Other #LHHATL Moments
- Jim Jones Talks Legal Woes & 50 Cent Beef With Angie Martinez [WATCH]
- Woman Goes All The Way Off After Being Accused Of Having Too Many Kids [EXCLUSIVE]
- Is It Getting Harder To Live While Black In America? [EXCLUSIVE]
- Terry Crews Tells Senate That Thousands Of Men Have Told Him: “Me Too”
#IfSlaveryWereAChoice Shows Kanye West Why He’s Actually The Opposite Of A "Free Thinker"
#IfSlaveryWereAChoice Shows Kanye West Why He’s Actually The Opposite Of A "Free Thinker"
1.1 of 12
2.2 of 12
3.3 of 12
4.4 of 12
5.5 of 12
6.6 of 12
7.7 of 12
8.8 of 12
9.9 of 12
10.10 of 12
11.11 of 12
12.12 of 12
How Kanye West’s Controversial Comments Are Adversely Affecting His G.O.O.D. Music Artists [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com