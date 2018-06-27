Jim Jones Talks Legal Woes & 50 Cent Beef With Angie Martinez [WATCH]

Fresh from a weapons and drug arrest, Jim Jones is still touching the town. Capo sat down with Angie Martinez to give some much-needed updates and more.

Last week, the Harlem native was arrested in Georgia when local law enforcement gave chase to a vehicle with him inside. According to the police reports Jones and three other individuals were caught with loaded firearms, marijuana, THC oil, prescription pills and large amounts of cash.

Now out on bond and back in New York, Jones paid a visit to the Angie Martinez Show. While he wasn’t very candid regarding his newfound legal troubles he did maintain his biggest concern was explaining the incident to his only son.

“I’ve been advised by my lawyer, I can’t talk about the case. Whatever’s been reported you can say, but I cant reply about this cass yet. But what I can say is that, one of the things that concerned me the most was, I wanted to get home before my son woke up. So that I could speak to him before he seen it anywhere else, because my son is my partner” he explained.

The 20 minute plus sit down did provide some gems especially when it came to his faux rival 50 Cent. “50 let’s shoot a fair one for some money and let’s show these dudes how to do it man. Lets set it up bro. Get [Floyd] Mayweather. He just got 3 trillion dollars. Tell Mayweather throw us some money man. 4-5 million a piece man” he joked.

Jones also discussed Meek Mill’s case, Kanye’s West breakdown and the Pusha T and Drake rap war. You can view the video in entirety below with more talk about getting booked at the 23 minute mark.

