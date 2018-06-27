CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

XXXTentacion’s 2 Murder Suspects Being Tracked Down By The Feds: Report

2 reads
Leave a comment
XXXTentacion

Source: HotNewHipHop.com / HotNewHipHop.com

Via | HotNewHipHop

The Feds and US Marshalls are on the hunt to track down the 2 remaining suspects who are on the run.

In the wake of XXXTentacion’s murder last week, police arrested Dedrick D. Williams and believe that two other suspects are currently on the run. At the moment, police believe they’re completely out of the county and possibly the state. So now, it’s being reported that the feds and US Marshalls are getting involved to help track down the two remaining suspects.

TMZ reports that the Marshall has been at the forefront of the manhunt from the beginning, but things are having to get more intense in the search as they believe the two suspects are out of the district.

READ MORE

 

XXXTentacion’s 2 Murder Suspects Being Tracked Down By The Feds: Report was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
The Smokers Club Fest

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

16 photos Launch gallery

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

Continue reading XXXTentacion’s 2 Murder Suspects Being Tracked Down By The Feds: Report

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

This list is not in any specific order.

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close