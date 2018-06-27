CLOSE
Jordan From ‘The Bernie Mac Show’ Quit Hollywood And Got Himself A Regular-Degular Job Doing This

Earlier this week, we saw the cast of The Bernie Mac show reunite after nearly 10 years since the classic show ended.

So this is happening right now 😭

A post shared by Camille Winbush (@camilleswinbush) on

Everyone pretty much looks the same, except baby girl is all grown up now, and Jordan (Jeremy Suarez) doesn’t look as nerdy without his glasses. But who needs geeky glasses when you have a cool, regular job like AT&T?  That’s right, the former actor reportedly decided to take a break from Hollywood and living regular, schmegular life in Alabama, according to his co-worker.

 

Some folks still have a heard time believing that Jeremy would give up the “dream job”, just to be an employee in Alabama. But to each his own. 

 

 

The Bernie Mac show is still in syndication after 10 years of being off air. So if Jeremy doesn’t need the coins, he must really love that simple life.

 

Uncle Bernie would be proud.

via GIPHY

Jordan From ‘The Bernie Mac Show’ Quit Hollywood And Got Himself A Regular-Degular Job Doing This was originally published on globalgrind.com

