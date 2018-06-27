CLOSE
Double Drizzy: ‘Scorpion’ Will Reportedly Be Double Album With Half Rap, Half R&B

Sources have confirmed that Drizzy is planning to double down for this Friday’s release.

Billboards around Toronto are teasing a Side A & Side B element to Drake’s upcoming Scorpion album, suggesting that a double album is on the way.

Mal of the Joe Budden podcast is known for his OVO-sources and a little over an hour into their latest episode, the man known as OVO Mal confirmed that fans can look forward to a double dose of Drizzy this Friday.

“It’s a double album,” revealed Mal matter-of-factly. “RnB album and a rap album.”

Jump ahead to one hour and fourteen minutes of episode 168 (below) for Mal’s full theory.

