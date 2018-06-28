Floyd Mayweather Just Dropped $18 Million On This New Watch

Floyd Mayweather Just Copped This $18 Million Watch
Floyd Mayweather just reminded us just how broke we are after he causally dropped $18 million on a new watch.
This my new timepiece, it's called "The Billionaire Watch". If you don't know about it, google Billionaire Watch. That's $18 Million on the price tag. I bought this watch from the best jeweler in the world, hands down @tadashi1980. He has better prices than any other jeweler that I’ve ever done business with ever and trust me, I’ve bought jewelry from every jeweler in NYC, Vegas, LA, Detroit, Houston and Miami. From here on out I’m only buying from @tadashi1980 fire your jeweler and hire @tadashi1980 Follow his page now.
The watch, made by Jacob & Co. back in 2015, it features 239 emerald-cut baguette diamond stones, each weighing up to 3 carats.
Jacob & Co. describes the watch as a unique piece that “truly epitomizes the brand’s passion for breaking boundaries.” “The Billionaire is a dazzling representation of the courageous and rebellious Jacob & Co. spirit.”
After buying the watch from a Japanese jeweler named Tadashi Fukushima, Floyd says he’ll never buy any jewelry from anyone else ever again.
