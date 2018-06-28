CLOSE
National
Home > National

Family Of Antwon Rose Wants More Than A ‘Criminal Homicide’ Charge For The Officer Who Killed The 17-Year-Old

Officer Michael H. Rosfeld  was charged yesterday.

1 reads
Leave a comment

Yesterday, Officer Michael H. Rosfeld was charged with criminal homicide for the shooting of 17-year-old Antwon Rose on June 19 in Pittsburgh. During a traffic stop, officers, including Rosfeld, reportedly claimed they were investigating a nearby shooting. The driver, Rose and one other person were in the car. The driver was arrested. The other passenger escaped, but was arrested on June 26. Rose allegedly ran as well and was shot in the back three times. As for the nearby shooting to which the officers were responding, investigators confirmed Rose was not involved in the incident.

While the family of Rose is satisfied with the criminal homicide charge, they are also seeking a conviction.

See Also: The Disturbing, Growing Trend of Police Fatally Shooting Suspects In The Back Without Consequence

According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, one of the attorneys for the Rose family, S. Lee Merritt, said yesterday they are “holding out for a conviction and proper sentencing.” Merritt also added he does have faith in the district attorney’s staff, saying, “They’re very dedicated investigators. From what they’ve been able to produce so far, they’re taking on this case aggressively. That is reassuring, but we want to do what’s in the best interest of justice for Antwon Rose.”

We are certainly holding out hope for a conviction and sentencing, but too often cops get away with shooting Black men who were not a threat. Philando Castile was shot and bled to death on Facebook Live in July 2016, but the officer was acquitted. Tamir Rice, who was only 12, was killed by a cop in November of 2014, and the officer was never indicted. Eric Garner died on camera in July of 2014 and the cop who killed him wasn’t indicted.

If Rosfeld, who was reportedly sworn in 90 minutes before the shooting, is convicted for killing Rose, that would be a welcomed surprise.

Our condolences to Rose’s family and friends. We hope they receive justice.

SEE ALSO:

Black Residents Flee Chicago As Experts Say Chances For Success Diminish

Marlon Wayans Told The Truth About Ben Carson And Conservatives Are Pissed

Here’s Why A Black Man Quit Working For A Migrant Child Detention Center

FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia'Poland v Senegal'

9 Memes That Prove Senegal's Aliou Cissé Is The True Winner Of The World Cup

9 photos Launch gallery

9 Memes That Prove Senegal's Aliou Cissé Is The True Winner Of The World Cup

Continue reading 9 Memes That Prove Senegal’s Aliou Cissé Is The True Winner Of The World Cup

9 Memes That Prove Senegal's Aliou Cissé Is The True Winner Of The World Cup

Aliou Cissé is the coach of Senegal's World Cup team. Not only is he with the only African team with an African coach, but his team delivered the first win for Senegal and Africa in the tournament. On Tuesday, Senegal took on Poland in their first group match and won 2-1. But the true win is Cissé's, and it has been seen around the world in viral memes.

Family Of Antwon Rose Wants More Than A ‘Criminal Homicide’ Charge For The Officer Who Killed The 17-Year-Old was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close