#RP With Raven Paris: Raven Paris Goes Behind The Scenes Of The 2018 BET Awards Experience [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Entertainment News
| 06.28.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Raven Paris runs down details on Lil Scrappy’s near-death accident, shares update on Drake/Pusha T beef, notes results from Kim Kardashian’s visit to the White House and more!

1. Raven Paris Goes Inside Jermaine Dupri’s 25th Anniversary For SO SO DEF [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

2. Cardi B And Offset Are Married … And Have Been For A Minute!

3. 17 Tweets That Pretty Much Sum Up The 2018 BET Awards

4. #VictorySlap Nipsey Hussle Slaps Man After Parking Dispute At BET Awards

5. #BETAwards2018: Xxxtentacion Was Supposed To Hop On The “Fallen Angels” Song Ayo & Teo Just Released In His Honor

6. BET Awards 2018 Radio Room [PHOTOS]

BONUS: Peep photos from the 2018 BET Awards red carpet below…

For more of what’s trending and being reposted, text REPOST to 24042 to join the mobile club (msg & data rates may apply) and follow @Raven_Paris on social media and TheRavenParis.com!

The Stars Walk The BET Awards Red Carpet

56 photos Launch gallery

The Stars Walk The BET Awards Red Carpet

Continue reading The Stars Walk The BET Awards Red Carpet

The Stars Walk The BET Awards Red Carpet

#RP With Raven Paris: Raven Paris Goes Behind The Scenes Of The 2018 BET Awards Experience [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on 92q.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close