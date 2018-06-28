Raven Paris runs down details on Lil Scrappy’s near-death accident, shares update on Drake/Pusha T beef, notes results from Kim Kardashian’s visit to the White House and more!

1. Raven Paris Goes Inside Jermaine Dupri’s 25th Anniversary For SO SO DEF [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

2. Cardi B And Offset Are Married … And Have Been For A Minute!

3. 17 Tweets That Pretty Much Sum Up The 2018 BET Awards

4. #VictorySlap Nipsey Hussle Slaps Man After Parking Dispute At BET Awards

5. #BETAwards2018: Xxxtentacion Was Supposed To Hop On The “Fallen Angels” Song Ayo & Teo Just Released In His Honor

6. BET Awards 2018 Radio Room [PHOTOS]

BONUS: Peep photos from the 2018 BET Awards red carpet below…

#RP With Raven Paris: Raven Paris Goes Behind The Scenes Of The 2018 BET Awards Experience [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on 92q.com