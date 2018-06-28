CLOSE
Watch: Naomi Campbell Sits Down For A Conversation With Virgil Abloh In Paris

The two discuss being ground-breakers in the fashion industry

Virgil Abloh for Nike Presents: "The Ten"

Source: Nike / Nike

For the first in a series where British Vogue contributing editor Naomi Campbell meets designers making debuts at historic fashion houses, Campbell sits down with Virgil Abloh in his Paris headquarters.

The two talk about Virgil making history by being Louis Vuitton’s first black creative director, why he and Kanye West were so emotional at his fashion show, and breaking the glass ceiling with his career trajectory. This conversation between two industry-shattering black creatives is super inspirational.

