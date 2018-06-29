CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Drake Drops ‘Scorpion’, Rap Debate Twitter Is Lit

The 6 God has the Internet going nuts.

1 reads
Leave a comment
Drake Scorpion cover

Source: OVO / OVO

Right on schedule, Drake dropped his new album, Scorpion. Of course, rap debate Twitter is lit with commentary, slander, conspiracy theories and all types of trolling. 

You knew it was going to be crazy when the Boy was trending just off the strength of sharing his track list.

He even got Plies trending.

Also, Spotify diehards are getting clowned.

Check out some of the craziest reactions to Drake’s Scorpion so far in the gallery.

Drake Scorpion trailer

Best Twitter Reactions To Drake's 'Scorpion' Album

16 photos Launch gallery

Best Twitter Reactions To Drake's 'Scorpion' Album

Continue reading Best Twitter Reactions To Drake’s ‘Scorpion’ Album

Best Twitter Reactions To Drake's 'Scorpion' Album

Rap debate Twitter is lit with commentary, slander, conspiracy theories and all types of trolling about Drake's Scorpion.

 

Drake Drops ‘Scorpion’, Rap Debate Twitter Is Lit was originally published on hiphopwired.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close