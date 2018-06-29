CLOSE
Maître GIMS ft. Lil Wayne & French Montana “Corazon,” Niska ft. Quavo & Stefflon Don “Réseaux” & More | Daily Visuals 6.28.18

Lil Wayne and French Montana join Maître GIMS for a party at his mansion and Quavo and Stefflon Don get animated for Niska's entertainment. Today's Daily Visuals.

Once the rap game’s hottest rapper alive, Lil Wayne been dropping off work here and there in recent years but at least he’ll pop up on a guest appearance when you least expect it.

This time around Weezy hops on Maître GIMS’ French Montana assisted “Corazon” where Weezy does Weezy things like holding onto a foam cup while rapping and sitting in a luxury Rolls Royce.

While on the subject of celebrity guest appearances, Quavo drops a few bars on Niska’s Stefflon Don assisted “Réseaux” in which the three get into an animated adventure complete with a police chase and rocket launcher. Are animated visuals more cost effective than live action ones? Seems like that’s the move these days.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Keys N Krates featuring Tory Lanez, YFN Lucci, and more.

MAITRE GIMS FT. LIL WAYNE & FRENCH MONTANA – “CORAZON”

NISKA FT. QUAVO & STEFFLON DON – “RESEAUX”

KEYS N KRATES FT. TORY LANEZ – “MUSIC TO MY EARS”

PHILTHY RICH FT. OMB PEEZY – “COME FROM”

YFN LUCCI – “AT MY BEST”

LUD FOE – “HIT A LICK”

DJ JAZZY JEFF – “IT’S JUNE ALREADY”

IMASU! – “SHOMP HOUSE”

RO RANSOM – “THONG SONG FREESTYLE”

