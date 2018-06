Want news at your fingertips? Text “QCREW” to 24042 to join our text club!

Casanova talks BET Awards, how he deals with fake people, gentrification in inner cities and more in exclusive sit-down with Animal House’s Porkchop and Squirrel. Press play up top!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

ALSO TRENDING:

Real Talk: Here’s What Casanova Thinks About Hollywood [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on 92q.com