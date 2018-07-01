CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Shmood: May Your Sunday Be As Carefree As This Swaggy Grandma’s

#Goals.

0 reads
Leave a comment
Senior couple hugging and having celebratory toast with friends

Source: RgStudio / Getty

It’s nothing like having a chill Sunday evening.

All the hype (or lack thereof) from the weekend calms down and it’s a moment to reflect — to think about the things that went wrong during the week, so you can start over come Monday morning.

And if you’re really lucky, you’ll have a nice Sunday meal with family to close out the day. Hopefully, it’s as turnt as the auntie below!

😳 This weather got me feeling like grandma👵🏼 #Happinessishere

A post shared by DANCE || V.I.B.E.S ©️ (@nigeriamusic) on

 

Is your shmood as carefree on this fine Sunday?

If not, find folks on the same wavelength and chill out!

 

Shmood: May Your Sunday Be As Carefree As This Swaggy Grandma’s was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
The Smokers Club Fest

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

16 photos Launch gallery

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

Continue reading Shmood: May Your Sunday Be As Carefree As This Swaggy Grandma’s

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

This list is not in any specific order.

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close