Queen Tings: Nicki Minaj’s Latest #StudentOfTheGame Scholarships Were Announced

37 lucky Twitter users will get financial aid from Nicki this fall.

Philipp Plein - Runway - September 2017 - New York Fashion Week

Source: Victor VIRGILE / Getty

The newest winners of Nicki Minaj’s “Student Of The Game” scholarship fund were announced on MyPinkFriday.com.

Tuition, books and living expenses will be covered by the scholarship, which Nicki has been working hard on. On June 6, she tweeted, “I am STILL going through my #StudentOfTheGame stuff y’all. I think I’ll go live on the 11th to announce the winners. This sh!t has been very time consuming but I’m so moved by your desires to stay in college. So proud. You have no idea. ♥.”

The scholarship program started during an impromptu Twitter session in May 2017, which ended in Nicki paying off loans and tuition for 30 students.

See full list of this year’s winners below and hit DJ jump to see their joyful reactions to being chosen.

