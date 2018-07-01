CLOSE
National
Home > National

We Don’t Trust You! Protesters Demand Independent Investigation Into Police Tasing Of Unarmed Black Man

A “self-investigation” is unacceptable, a community leader told protesters.

1 reads
Leave a comment

Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace was expected to hold a news conference on Monday to discuss next steps in a police tasing of an unarmed Black man in the Pennsylvania city. An official investigation started on Thursday, Sorace announced previously. However, protesters don’t trust an internal review.

SEE ALSO: Mayor Investigating Police Tasing Of Unarmed Black Man Who Was Sitting On A Curb

About 200 people rallied Friday night at the Lancaster County Courthouse to protest what appeared in a video of the incident to be blatant police excessive use of force, Lancasteronline.com reported.

“Self-investigations are never going to yield a genuinely objective result,” community advocate Kevin Ressler who spoke at the rally told the news outlet.

A bystander recorded a cell phone video, which received more than 2.6 million views by Sunday, of the encounter on Thursday between Officer Philip Bernot and Sean D. Williams. It shows Williams, 27, sitting on the curb while Bernot orders him to straighten his legs. He puts his legs out, then pulls them back in before the offer deploys his Taser. The police had responded to a call about a disturbance involving Williams, who was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

Williams attended the rally and explained that he couldn’t follow the officers instructions because he was speaking too fast. “If that was a gun, my son would have been dead,” his mother, Dana York, stated.

Watching the video made Sorace upset and created “great concern,” she said Thursday in a Facebook video.

Several speakers at the rally called for the officer’s suspension. They’re also urging city officials to create a civilian review board and to hold a community meeting with the police.

“As an elected official, here’s my promise. We are going to get this right — and you are going to make sure of it,” City Councilman Ismail Smith-Wade-El vowed to the crowd.

SEE ALSO:

Black Man Nearly Shot And Killed After T-Mobile Employees Call The Police

White Man Drove Car Through Group Of Protesters For Antwon Rose

Democratic National Convention

Mothers Of The Movement: Their Power, Protests And Passion

18 photos Launch gallery

Mothers Of The Movement: Their Power, Protests And Passion

Continue reading Mothers Of The Movement: Their Power, Protests And Passion

Mothers Of The Movement: Their Power, Protests And Passion

We Don’t Trust You! Protesters Demand Independent Investigation Into Police Tasing Of Unarmed Black Man was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close