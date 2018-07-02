CLOSE
Features
Home > Features

9 Drake Lyrics From ‘Scorpion’ That Will Be IG Captions All Summer Long

Drake caption SZN has returned

29 reads
Leave a comment
2017 Billboard Music Awards - Backstage and Audience

Source: Chris Polk/BBMA2017 / Getty

Any time a new Drake song or album drops, your Instagram turns into a feed of Drake quotes. Well, expect your entire summer to be turned upside down on IG because Scorpion dropped last night and well … let’s just say we’re here to prepare you for the onslaught.

RELATED: Drake Confirms He’s A Father On “Scorpion”

CAPTION #1:

SCENARIO: A selfie near an exotic car or location that you’ve only seen or been to once but need to flex one time to remind people that you are indeed who you say you are and you don’t listen to people talking down on you.

DRAKE LYRIC: “Opinions from total strangers take me out of my ways.” (“Emotionless”)

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment And Breaking News On Your Phone

9 Drake Lyrics From ‘Scorpion’ That Will Be IG Captions All Summer Long was originally published on theboxhouston.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10Next page »

Also On Hot 107.9:
The Smokers Club Fest

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

16 photos Launch gallery

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

Continue reading 9 Drake Lyrics From ‘Scorpion’ That Will Be IG Captions All Summer Long

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

This list is not in any specific order.

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close