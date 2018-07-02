Kandi Burruss Tells What She Knows About RHOA Season 11 Cast [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

It’s time for Gary With Da Tea to give us all the celebrity gossip. Kandi Burruss joined “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” and spoke about season 11 of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.” They are currently filming and Gary spoke about Kenya Moore not being on the show.

Kandi didn’t know where he got that information from and she mentioned it’s too early to know who will be on there. She also addressed to everyone that Kenya really is pregnant and that people need to send her positive vibes instead of negativity. Gary also spoke about how Eva Marcille allegedly took someone’s peach.

Kandi told everyone that she shot with someone recently, but couldn’t mentioned who. Gary also spoke about Fabolous not being charged for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend. We can’t wait for “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” to return!

