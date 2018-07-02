How Well Do You Know “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show”? [EXCLUSIVE]

“The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” decided to play a game with a caller about her knowledge of everyone on the show. Headkrack mentioned to her that it would be like “Jeopardy,” but with true and false answers. The first question was about Gary With Da Tea’s first job and if it was at McDonald’s, she responded with true.
Another question was if Da Brat had a 12-year-old daughter and if Juicy was from Louisiana, she said yes to both. You could hear everyone laughing in the background and then Headkrack asked if Rock-T was ever a professional basketball player. After a couple more questions Headkrack mentioned she must never listen to the show because she did horrible on the game.
He even gave her a bonus question about if Gary was married to a woman. When she said yes, Headkrack told her to get off the phone. It was pretty funny and we can’t wait to play this game again.
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
