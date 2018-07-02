Kanye West Was Setting People Up For Something Woke? [EXCLUSIVE]

Kanye West has made many headlines recently. From his talk about slavery, to dropping several albums including his and more. Headkrack spoke about his song with T.I. and how people weren’t expecting him to do something so woke.
“Ye vs. The People,” is a song where Kanye is going against the grain and T.I, is more of the voice of public opinion. In the song Kanye defends his actions of meeting with Donald Trump and trying to fight for his people. Headkrack mentioned that he’s defended Kanye in the past and this song proves that he did the right thing.
#IfSlaveryWereAChoice Shows Kanye West Why He’s Actually The Opposite Of A "Free Thinker"
