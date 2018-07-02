CLOSE
Cardi B Becomes The First Female Rapper To Land Two No. 1 Hits On The Billboard Hot 100

Cardi's career is all about making history

Cardi B for GQ

Source: Christian Weber courtesy of GQ / Christian Weber courtesy of GQ

Cardi B is making history once again as her summer hit “I Like It” with J Balvin and Bad Bunny reaches Number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

She is now the only female rapper in history to have more than one No. 1 hit on the Hot 100 chart, with “I Like It” following her breakout single “Bodak Yellow” last year. When the track first hit Number 1 back in October, Cardi became the first woman rapper to top the chart since Lauryn Hill’s “Doo Wop (That Thing)” 20 years ago.

Her and her husband Offset celebrated the victory on Instagram with an adorable video.

I look crazy guys but I’m Soo happy #1 on the Billboard !!!!!

A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on

According to Chart Data, this also marks the first woman to top the Hot 100 with two singles from a debut album since Lady Gaga did the same in 2009.

Cardi B continues to break records, and we doubt this will be the last.

Congrats, Belcalis!

 

 

 

Cardi B Becomes The First Female Rapper To Land Two No. 1 Hits On The Billboard Hot 100 was originally published on globalgrind.com

