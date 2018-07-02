CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Watch The First Trailer For The Jay-Z-Produced ‘Rest In Power: The Trayvon Martin Story’

The life of the teen is remembered.

0 reads
Leave a comment
Justice Lindberg, 11, holds a sign during the rally. At left is Noah Spicer, 13, and at right is Mason Spicer, 11. A rally was held in City Park at the Martin Luther King statue today March 25th, 2012. The rally, organized by Community Peace Drummers, was

Source: Helen H. Richardson / Getty

After the powerful docuseries Time: The Kalief Browder Story on Netflix, Jay-Z continues to bring movies around social justice to life.

Next, he has executive produced the six-part docuseries Rest In Power: The Trayvon Martin Story. It will cover the life and death of the 17-year-old teen who was killed by George Zimmerman back in 2012.

Jay acquired the rights to the books Suspicion Nation: The Inside Story of the Trayvon Martin Injustice and Why We Continue to Repeat It and Rest in Power: The Enduring Life of Trayvon Martin for the series.

It will premiere on July 30 on the Paramount Network. You can check out the moving trailer for yourself below!

Watch The First Trailer For The Jay-Z-Produced ‘Rest In Power: The Trayvon Martin Story’ was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
The Smokers Club Fest

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

16 photos Launch gallery

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

Continue reading Watch The First Trailer For The Jay-Z-Produced ‘Rest In Power: The Trayvon Martin Story’

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

This list is not in any specific order.

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close