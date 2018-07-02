CLOSE
Was Drake Dropping Hints About His Son Adonis In ‘God’s Plan’?

Drake

Source: Stacistatic / Stacistatic

Drake‘s son Adonis has been the most talked about kid since Asahd Khaled

 

After Pusha T exposed the Scorpion rapper about hiding his baby boy, folks have been trying to wrap their head around the fact that Drizzy is indeed a papi!

 

Drake finally acknowledged his baby boy on his song, admitting that even he was shook to find out the news. So his loyal fans did what they always do, and tried to defend him “hiding a child” by claiming that the 6 God told us about lil Adonis earlier this year.

Are ya’ll buying it?

We’re not sure if it’s true or not, but it sounds like a bit of a reach to us:

 

