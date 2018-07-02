You’ll Never Guess What Fans Are Doing To Their Lebron James Cavaliers Jerseys

In an all too familiar experience, Cleveland Cavalier fans will have to say goodbye to King James once again.

The first time Lebron left Cleveland and head to Miami, fans burned his jersey in droves. It’s safe to say the city was unhappy with his decision. This time, fans are doing something a little different with their jerseys.

After bringing the city a much-promised championship win in 2016, it’s only right.

But forreal tho pic.twitter.com/MvVkS8Pgs2 — Michael McCoppin (@MMcCoppin) July 2, 2018

Thank you, King James.

LeBron James joined the Los Angeles Lakers tonight. I know I’m going to get a ton of slander for this, but I had to burn his Cavs jersey pic.twitter.com/aX9el6UKi8 — 🏀🌴Sir Yacht🌴🏀 (@SirYacht) July 2, 2018

