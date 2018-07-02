CLOSE
Troy Ave “Be Careful,” Ralo ft. YoungBoy Never Broke Again “Rain Storm” & More | Daily Visuals 7.2.18

Troy Ave isn't with the game playing in relationships and Ralo links up with YoungBoy Never Broke Again at a garage. Today's Daily Visuals.

Cozz And Dave In Concert - New York, NY

While Troy Ave awaits his day in court to fight his attempted murder charge, he continues to make the most of his freedom and drop new material on the regular.

This time around the Brooklyn rapper (who we refuse to refer to as Nupac) flips Cardi B’s “Be Careful” where he lets a thick young lady know that he’s not the one to be taken advantage of.

On another side of town Ralo and YoungBoy Never Broke Again link up for the visual to “Rain Storm” where they hang out at a garage with their peoples. You’d think with a title like “Rain Storm” there’d be a little precipitation falling from the skies or even making it rain themselves in the strip club, but nah.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Graffiti Royale, Trae Tha Truth, and more.

TROY AVE – “BE CAREFUL”

RALO FT. YOUNGBOY NEVER BROKE AGAIN – “RAIN STORM”

GRAFFITI ROYALE – “SWEET LIKE WINE”

DAMIAN LEMAR HUDSON – “VOYAGER DRIVE”

TRAE THA TRUTH – “BARRE”

CITY GIRLS – “SWEET TOOTH”

DIZZY WRIGHT – “ME AND MINE”

Photo: Getty

