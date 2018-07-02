CLOSE
WhatsApp Newest Option Makes Group Chats Less Annoying To Be In

The "only admins" option is the latest feature in a slew of new updates that have been rolled out by the Facebook-owned company.

We have all been in a group chat that quickly becomes annoying when members start conversations with one another. WhatsApp is now introducing a new option to make the group chat experience less annoying for users.

WhatsApp announced via their blog that it will introduce a feature that will only allow approved administrators the ability to send messages. This new option aims to make the group chats appealing and more functional for specific uses. To enable the feature all you have to do is open “Group Info,” select Group Settings and select “Only Admins” and boom no more annoying convos.

Here is WhatsApp said on latest update:

“Today, we’re launching a new group setting where only admins are able to send messages to a group. One way people use groups is to receive important announcements and information, including parents and teachers at schools, community centers, and non-profit organizations. We’ve introduced this new setting so admins can have better tools for these use cases.”

The “only admins” option is the latest feature in a slew of new updates that have been rolled out by the Facebook-owned company. There is also a catch-up feature, group descriptions, and anti-spam tools to protect users from being added to unwanted groups.

