CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Tupac Murder Confession Sparks Calls For Las Vegas Police To Reopen Case

The driver has confirmed his role in Pac's demise.

0 reads
Leave a comment

Source: Tupac Shakur 1996 MTV Music Awards Featuring: Tupac Shakur Where: New York City, Nevada, United States When: 04 Sep 1996 Credit: Chris Connor / WENN

Tupac’s murder continues to be a topic of conversation almost 22 years after his passing. With new information uncovered regarding who did the crime, LVPD is being asked to get on their job.

This year USA Network’s Unsolved: The Murders Of Tupac And The Notorious B.I.G. detailed the hits of these two Rap legends giving more insight into what led up to their respective demises.

The series put a spotlight on Duane Keith Davis and his role in the murder of Shakur. “Keffe D” is to have driven the white Cadillac which pulled up on the Deathrow Records entourage on the Las Vegas strip and fired shots killing the “I Get Around” Rapper.

BET got even more access to Davis with their Deathrow Chronicles and got him to confirm himself as an accessory to murder. “I was a Compton kingpin, drug dealer, I’m the only one alive who can really tell you story about the Tupac killing. People have been pursuing me for 20 years, I’m coming out now because I have cancer. And I have nothing else to lose. All I care about now is the truth” he revealed.

Keffe is the uncle to Orlando Anderson, the Crip gang member who Tupac infamously beat up at the MGM Grand Casino hours prior to his killing. In a taped confession to police recorded in the 90’s, Davis admitted that Anderson, AKA Baby Lane, did fire the shots that mortally wounded Shakur.

With this news a petition on Change.org has been started calling for Las Vegas authorities to investigate the lead.

Unfortunately, Davis’ admission of guilt granted him immunity from persecution. This confession, Sean “Diddy” Combs alleged involvement and who really killed The Notorious B.I.G. are revealed in Murder Rap, a book turned movie by former LAPD investigator Greg Kading.

Via WJLA 

Photo: WENN

Tupac Murder Confession Sparks Calls For Las Vegas Police To Reopen Case was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
The Smokers Club Fest

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

16 photos Launch gallery

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

Continue reading Tupac Murder Confession Sparks Calls For Las Vegas Police To Reopen Case

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

This list is not in any specific order.

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close