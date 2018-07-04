50 Cent Puts Pause On Jim Jones IG Beef, Turns To Diddy & REVOLT

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is overseeing a number of projects, which includes serving as an executive producer for the Starz network hit, Power. Taking time out of his busy schedule, the G-Unit mogul clowned Diddy and REVOLT while also propping up his series via Instagram.

“Hey l’m not ready to run a network but I’m already running Starz. what’s that sh*t you got called again puffy? Well l can help you fix that. LOL get the strap.#lecheminduroi #power,” Fif wrote Tuesday (July 3).

He followed with another post showing Diddy fighting with actor Colm Meaney in a still shot from the film Get Him To The Greek captioned with, “Come on man you can’t talk to puff any kinda way now the f*ck you think you me get the strap. #lecheminduroi.”

So far, Diddy hasn’t responded. Perhaps this means 50 Cent is ready to move on with his beef with Jim Jones now?

