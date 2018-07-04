Netflix Testing New “Ultra” Package For Streaming Service

Netflix has managed to corner the market on streaming content by keeping their tiers of service fairly priced and competitive in comparison with their rivals. Now, the company is testing a possible “Ultra” tier of service that would give up to four users access to ultra HD video and audio streaming.

CNET reports:

Known as Ultra, the new tier would allow four devices to receive Ultra HD video and audio streaming simultaneously, according to Italian blog Tutto Android.

Netflix currently has three subscription plans: $7.99 Basic, $10.99 Standard and $13.99 Premium. Basic allows users to watch Netflix on one screen at a time; Standard allows viewing on two screens; and Premium allows four screens. Screens can be TVs, laptops, tablets or smartphones.

“We continuously test new things at Netflix and these tests typically vary in length of time,” Smita Saran, a Netflix spokeswoman, said in an email. “In this case, we are testing slightly different price points and features to better understand how consumers value Netflix.”

Not all Netflix subscribers will see the test and the company may not ever offer the specific price points or features being tested, Saran said.

Netflix, which spends the most money on original content than any other service, has reported gains in profit since its aggressive push to become a destination for cable-cutters and viewers across the board. Last year, it was reported that Netflix may spend as much as $8 billion for original programming, a strategy that has paid off handsomely in the profit realm for the company in the past.

